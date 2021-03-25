West Ham keeping tabs on Jordan Amavi

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the former Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi.

According to reports from Italy (translated by Sportwitness), AC Milan are also looking at the Marseille full-back and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers submit a concrete offer for the player in the coming months.





West Ham could certainly use more depth in the left-back position and Amavi on a free transfer could be a decent signing for them.

SL View: Ideal move for all parties?

The former Aston Villa defender failed to make his mark in English football with the West Midlands club and he will be determined to prove himself in the Premier League if he gets a move to West Ham.

The Hammers have made quite a few impressive signings this season and Amavi on a free transfer could prove to be another wise decision from David Moyes.

If the player manages to adapt quickly, he could prove to be a bargain for the London side next season.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers can fend off the competition from AC Milan & sign the player at the end of this season.

The 27-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he still has a lot to prove at this level. A return to the Premier League could be ideal for his career as well.

Amavi was highly rated during his time at Villa and Moyes might be able to bring out the best in him. The West Ham manager has done well with the likes of Dawson and Cresswell this season.