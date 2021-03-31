West Ham keeping tabs on Harry Souttar

West Ham United are thought to be interested in signing the Stoke City defender Harry Souttar.

According to Express, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers are keeping tabs on the Australian international as well.





The 22-year-old has been outstanding for the Potters this season and it is no surprise that the Premier League clubs are monitoring this progress.

According to the report, the Hammers have watched the six-foot six-inch defender regularly in recent months and he is a summer target for them.

It will be interesting to see if the London side follow up on their interest with a concrete bid for the 22-year-old in the coming months.

SL View: Ideal long-term investment for the Hammers?

David Moyes needs to add more depth and quality to his back four and Souttar could prove to be a superb long term investment for the Premier League side.

The Stoke City ace has tremendous potential and he could develop into a Premier League star with West Ham given the right coaching.

A move to West Ham would be a major step up in the 22-year-old’s career and he is likely to be tempted if the Premier League club comes calling this summer.

The likes of Palace and Wolves are exciting options for the player as well but the Hammers might be able to secure European football this season and that could give them an edge in the transfer chase.

