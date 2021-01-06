West Ham keeping tabs on Graziano Pelle

West Ham United are believed to be keen on signing a striker this month and former Southampton clear Graziano Pelle is thought to be on their shortlist.

The 35-year-old striker is a free agent right now after leaving Chinese club Shandong Luneng. He managed to score eight goals for the Chinese outfit last season.





According to Daily Star, the player is also a target for Italian clubs and he prefers a return to his homeland this month. The 20-cap Italian international has nine goals for his country.

Bournemouth striker Joshua King is thought to be a priority for the Hammers and Pelle will be an alternative if they fail to lure the Championship forward to the Premier League.

The Cherries are fighting for promotion and they might not be keen on weakening their attack midway through the season. West Ham may have to come up with an attractive proposition to bring Bournemouth to the negotiating table this month.

Pelle did well during his time with Southampton and he should be able to adapt to the Premier League if he returns to England this month. He has the experience and the quality to be the ideal alternative to Sebastien Haller.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers can pull off the signing in the next few days.

David Moyes did an impressive job in the transfer market during the summer window and West Ham fans will be hoping for more of the same in January.