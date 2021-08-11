West Ham keen on Corentin Tolisso

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso this summer.

According to a report from L’Equipe, the 27-year-old midfielder is set to leave the German outfit this summer and he could be available on a bargain.

Reports from Bild claimed earlier this week that the World Cup winner could be signed for a fee of around £8.4 million this summer.

The Hammers could certainly use more depth and quality in their midfield and Tolisso could prove to be a superb addition alongside the likes of Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well and he could be tempted to join the Londoners this summer. The Hammers can offer him regular first-team football and they will be playing in the Europa League as well.

Tolisso is not a key part of Julian Nagelsmann’s plans next season and he needs to move on in search of regular football.

Apparently, the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal are keeping tabs on the midfielder as well and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

SL View: Tolisso would add a new dimension to West Ham’s midfield

The 27-year-old centre midfielder can operate in an advanced role as well and he will add a different skill set to the West Ham midfield next season.

David Moyes has two excellent midfielders in Soucek and Rice but both players are defensive in nature and the West Ham manager needs to add more craft in the middle of the park.

The 28-cap French international seems like an ideal fit and the reported asking price could prove to be a bargain if he manages to adapt to English football.

West Ham must do everything in their power to secure his services in the coming weeks.

Read: West Ham reopened talks to sign 26-year-old target.