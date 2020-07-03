West Ham keen on a summer move for Ross Barkley

West Ham are keen on signing Ross Barkley from Chelsea this summer.

As per Mirror, David Moyes fancies a reunion with the former Everton midfielder. The two have worked together at Goodison Park in the past.





West Ham could use some extra creativity in their side and Moyes is looking to tempt him into a move by offering regular first-team football.

Barkley is not a regular starter at Chelsea and he is unlikely to get regular action next season either. With the likes of Ziyech arriving, he will only fall further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old has started just 10 Premier League games all season.

A move to West Ham could be ideal for him. Moyes knows his game and he might be able to bring out the best in the midfielder. Also, Barkley would get to play a lot more with the Hammers and that will boost his chances of playing for England as well.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal this summer.

West Ham will have to beat the drop first. They managed to beat Chelsea 3-2 earlier in the week and they will have to put on similar performances in their remaining games to stay up this season.