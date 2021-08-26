West Ham have secured €30m deal for Kurt Zouma

West Ham United have finally secured a deal for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.

Although the deal is yet to be confirmed by either club, reputed football journalist Fabrizio Romano claims it is as good as a ‘done deal’.

The Hammers have been looking to sign Zouma for the past couple of weeks, but there was uncertainty with issues concerning agents threatening to scupper the move.

The main issue between Kurt Zouma and West Ham is about agents. Chelsea want Zouma to go as they’re ready to bid for Jules Koundé in order to complete the deal. 🔵 #CFC West Ham will try to resolve the problems with Zouma – deal in danger but no Caleta Car talks as of now. https://t.co/vJMtCI4gox — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2021

West Ham have other options if they fail to land Zouma, but it seems the London club have made a genuine effort to pull off the deal.

Romano now claims that a deal has been agreed between the two clubs. The Hammers are likely to pay a sum of €30 million to sign the Frenchman.

Kurt Zouma to West Ham, done deal and here-we-go! Paperworks now completed between Chelsea and West Ham, deal at signing stage – final agents details to be sorted and then official. Fee: €30m. 🔵🤝 #WHUFC Chelsea are now ready to jump into Koundé deal final stages. #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

Zouma was undergoing a medical on Thursday, according to Sky Sports.

He will be a fantastic signing for the Hammers. The 26-year-old is a vastly experienced Premier League defender and helped the Blues win the Champions League last term.

Chelsea are currently in talks to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla for around £43m but needed to get Zouma off their wage bill to get the deal done.

West Ham are also looking to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United, with only a few days left before the transfer window closes.

