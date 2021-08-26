Juventus identify three possible replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus have compiled a three-man shortlist of possible replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Football-Italia.

Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018 following nine stellar years at Juventus.

Arriving at a cost of around €100 million, it was hoped that he could be the man to get them over the final hurdle and win them the Champions League.

The Portuguese superstar has been prolific in his three seasons at the Allianz Stadium, netting over 100 goals.

However, the team have gone backwards since his arrival, failing to progress past the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

With just a year left on his contract, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly seeking a transfer away from the Bianconeri.

Premier League champions Manchester City have been closely linked with his signature.

Obviously, this would leave Juventus needing a replacement. They have apparently asked about the possibility of a swap deal with Man City for Gabriel Jesus, but the Cityzens refused. As a result, they have identified three other strikers as possible targets.

Moise Kean

Kean could be in line for a return to the club where he began his career.

He spent six years in Juventus’ academy before playing for the first team for three years as a teenager. During that time, he found the net on eight occasions in 21 matches.

He was later sold to Everton for an estimated €30m, where he has struggled to make an impact, scoring just four times in all competitions.

However, the Italian forward spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, where he impressed with 17 goals.

His time in Paris has shown that he has plenty to offer to a top side. And, at just 21 years old, he will surely only get better.

Mauro Icardi

Icardi has spent the last two seasons at PSG, where he has bagged an impressive 35 goals in 66 outings.

Despite this, he tends to get overshadowed at the Parc des Princes by their other superstars – and the signing of Lionel Messi will only further this.

Should Kylian Mbappe leave in the coming days, it is unlikely that Les Parisiens will allow Icardi to move as well, as it would leave them without a senior striker.

But if the Frenchman stays, the Argentine may seek a move away.

He enjoyed the most productive years of his career in Serie A. During a six-year spell with Inter Milan, he netted 111 top flight goals in 188 outings, winning the Capocannoniere twice.

Luka Jovic

The final name on the list is Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic. The Serbian’s time at the Bernabeu has been underwhelming since his €60m move back in 2019, scoring just twice in 34 appearances for Los Blancos.

However, he has proven in the past that he is capable of scoring goals. After all, there is a reason why Real Madrid paid so much for him in the first place, having scored 27 in 48 the previous year for Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 23-year-old is still relatively young and could be a good long-term option if manager Massimiliano Allegri can get the best out of him.

