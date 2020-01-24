Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to West Brom’s Grady Diangana announcement

24 January, 2020 English Championship, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Brom, West Ham

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed on their official Twitter handle today that Grady Diangana will stay at the Hawthorns for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old joined the Baggies on a season-long loan from West Ham, and the Hammers will not be recalling him in January.

West Ham boss David Moyes had reportedly hinted that the Premier League side could recall the England Under-21 international.

However, Diangana is to stay at the Hawthorns where he is enjoying a good 2019-20 season.

Many West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction after the official announcement was made. They feel that it was the right decision taken by the club.

Diangana has made 17 starts and four substitute appearances this season for the Baggies in the Championship. He has scored five goals and provided five assists so far.

He is a fantastic young talent, and it will be good for him to continue his progress under the watchful guidance of West Brom who are fighting for promotion this season.

West Ham find themselves 17th in the Premier League and are fighting for survival.

