West Ham fans react to West Brom’s Grady Diangana announcement

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed on their official Twitter handle today that Grady Diangana will stay at the Hawthorns for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old joined the Baggies on a season-long loan from West Ham, and the Hammers will not be recalling him in January.
We can confirm @GradyDiang will remain with us until the end of the 2019/20 season 🙌🏼#FridayFeeling | #WBA https://t.co/LyG8R6zkaF
— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 24, 2020
West Ham boss David Moyes had reportedly hinted that the Premier League side could recall the England Under-21 international.
However, Diangana is to stay at the Hawthorns where he is enjoying a good 2019-20 season.
Many West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction after the official announcement was made. They feel that it was the right decision taken by the club.
Good 👏🏻👏🏻 keep him far away as possible from this toxic rotten to the core circus of a club 👍🏻 #GSBOUT ⚒
— pokermush (@pokermush) January 24, 2020
I’m West Ham till I die but in the current state of our club I’m over the moon our Grady is being looked after by Slav and Dicksy best place for him show him the love you Baggies he is a top lad ❤️🔥⚒
— West Ham Ironess (@IronessWest) January 24, 2020
Gutted he’s not coming back to West Ham! Keep looking after him, he was looking very good pre injury!
— Charlie W (@Chazzawatts) January 24, 2020
West ham most consistent player this season player to stay out on loan 😂
Banter club
— David Goodson ⚒⚒⚒⚒⚒⚒⚒⚒ (@romfordhammers) January 24, 2020
Good we need him for the championship next season
Keep up the good work guys
— Craig ⚒ Jackman (@75_chicoIron) January 24, 2020
Diangana has made 17 starts and four substitute appearances this season for the Baggies in the Championship. He has scored five goals and provided five assists so far.
He is a fantastic young talent, and it will be good for him to continue his progress under the watchful guidance of West Brom who are fighting for promotion this season.
West Ham find themselves 17th in the Premier League and are fighting for survival.