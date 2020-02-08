Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Adam Lallana transfer link

West Ham fans react to Adam Lallana transfer link

8 February, 2020 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham
Many West Ham fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Liverpool forward Adam Lallana.

According to reports from The Telegraph, West Ham are one of the clubs interested in signing Lallana who will become a free agent at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old, who joined the Reds for a fee in the region of £25 million from Southampton, has made only 13 Premier League appearances this season.

The England international is set to leave the Anfield club in the summer, and several clubs including Tottenham, West Ham, and Leicester City are vying for his signature.

Many West Ham fans feel that the England international could prove to be another injury prone signing. Here are some of the selected tweets:

West Ham currently find themselves in 18th place in the Premier League, and they need to avoid relegation in order to afford Lallana’s wages, which is around £150k-per-week.

