West Ham fans react to Adam Lallana transfer link

Many West Ham fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Liverpool forward Adam Lallana.
According to reports from The Telegraph, West Ham are one of the clubs interested in signing Lallana who will become a free agent at the end of the season.
The 31-year-old, who joined the Reds for a fee in the region of £25 million from Southampton, has made only 13 Premier League appearances this season.
The England international is set to leave the Anfield club in the summer, and several clubs including Tottenham, West Ham, and Leicester City are vying for his signature.
Many West Ham fans feel that the England international could prove to be another injury prone signing. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Same old, same old. Will be 32 by start of next season. We won't be signing anyone on his wages if we get relegated: a distinct possibility. Will be a queue heading out of the club, and who could blame them.
— Paul Anderson (@PaulAndersonNE6) February 7, 2020
If he’s the answer I do t want to know the question. A totally shit signing under any circumstances. Have we learnt nothing?
— I am West Ham Van (@WesthamVan1) February 7, 2020
Exactly why we are shit, players like him are worthless, contribute about twice a season
— Rattler (@noggybob) February 8, 2020
Lallana won't drop down to the Championship
— BKHammer (@BKhammer1) February 7, 2020
So that will be a No then as we could not entice a bag of chips to our joke of a club!
— Gavlaar (@gavblake14) February 7, 2020
Championship season is too long he’d never cope, be great company for Wilshire tho
— Matthew (@mattyattree) February 7, 2020
Let’s be honest we are 4th choice, even if we stay in this league. Only way he will come here is if we offer silly money
— mark speller (@supersonic_mark) February 7, 2020
West Ham currently find themselves in 18th place in the Premier League, and they need to avoid relegation in order to afford Lallana’s wages, which is around £150k-per-week.