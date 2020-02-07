Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Adam Lallana transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana.

The 31-year-old, who won the Champions League with Liverpool, will become a free agent at the end of the season, and Liverpool won’t renew his contract at the club.

The England international is set to leave the Anfield club in the summer, and several clubs are vying for his signature, including Arsenal and Tottenham.

Both the north London clubs are ‘monitoring the situation’, and are ‘placed to make an offer’ to the player’s representatives.

The majority of the Spurs fans feel that Lallana won’t be a good signing for the club, even on a free transfer. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Liverpool spent £25 million when they signed him from Southampton. Lallana is on £150k-per-week wages at Anfield and he might have to lower his salary demands if he wants to play regularly elsewhere.

Lallana has dropped down the pecking order at Anfield this season, and has made just 13 appearances for the Reds.

Spurs lost Christian Eriksen in January and they are looking to sign an attacking midfielder. However, there are better options elsewhere than Lallana.

Furthermore, Lallana must look to sign for a club where he will get regular opportunities, and that is not guaranteed if he moves to Spurs.

