‘We’ll sit down after the season’: Brighton stance on out-of-contract star confirmed

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has confirmed the club will be looking to agree a new deal with striker Danny Welbeck when his contract expires in the summer.

Welbeck joined the Seagulls in October last year, having terminated his contract with Watford by mutual consent.

The former Manchester United man joined Brighton not long after but suffered an injury in December, which has limited his time on the pitch.

Despite that, Welbeck has featured 17 times in the Premier League, scoring four goals and assisting two.

Two of those goals have come in his last two games, with impressive performances against Newcastle United and Man United.

Potter has now admitted that the club will look to open contract talks with him at the end of the season.

When asked about whether Brighton will pursue a new deal for Welbeck, Potter, as quoted by SussexLive, replied: “Yeah. He’s in a good moment – we’re really happy with him and his return for us.”

“We were frustrated to lose him for a bit, but he’s fantastic around the group. He has the respect of everybody in the group and at the club.

“If you look at his goals when he has been on the pitch, his return has been really positive.

“We’ll sit down at the end of the season and find the right solution for everybody. That is how it is – that’s how we have always thought about this. I’ve been really happy with Danny.”

SL View – Does Welbeck deserve a new contract?

Brighton would be missing a trick if they fail to agree a new contract with Welbeck.

The Seagulls have been poor in front of goal this season, missing a plethora of chances when they when have found themselves in goalscoring positions.

Despite that, Welbeck currently has the best conversion rate of the club’s strikers.

In a report from the Argus, they revealed that Welbeck has scored four goals from 24 shots.

Compared to that, Neil Maupay has scored seven goals from 60 shots.

Aaron Connolly has scored two goals from 21 shots, while Andi Zeqiri is yet to score with six shots.

With that in mind, keeping Welbeck at the club would certainly be beneficial.

Read: Europa League 2020/21 Quarter-Finals: Preview, Fixtures, TV Schedule & Live Stream.