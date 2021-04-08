Europa League 2020/21 Quarter-Finals: Preview, Fixtures, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The Europa League returns with the quarter-final first leg ties scheduled to be played on Thursday.

Arsenal have been handed a boost ahead of their home game against Slavia Prague, with three key players in contention to return to action.

Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Granit Xhaka all available for selection after their respective fitness concerns.

Manchester United have a few injury issues to contend with ahead of their trip to face La Liga outfit Granada.

Marcus Rashford is doubtful for the game, while Anthony Martial is unlikely to play again this season after suffering a knee injury on international duty with France.

Ajax versus Roma is the standout tie of the round, with both clubs boasting extensive experience in European competitions.

The Dutch side reached the final of the Europa League in 2016/17 and will fancy their chances of going all the way this time around.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal completes the quarter-final line-up.

Europa League Quarter-Finals First Leg Fixtures

Thursday, April 8

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague

Granada vs Manchester United

Ajax vs Roma

Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal

BT Sport will be showing all quarter-final fixtures live across their different channels.

