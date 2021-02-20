Victor Orta & Marcelo Bielsa have spoken about how they would strengthen Leeds United squad this summer

Leeds United have taken to life in the Premier League like a duck to water, and they are all but guaranteed another season in the top-flight following an impressive start to 2020-21.

The Elland Road outfit suffered their 12th defeat of the campaign at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers last night, but they are five places and 13 points above the relegation zone.





With 14 games still left to be played and just eight points away from the popular 40-point safety mark, Leeds will fancy their chances of finishing in the top half of the table.

They have scored more goals (40) than any team currently below the top-six in the table, but only 19th-placed West Bromwich Albion have conceded more goals (55) than they have (43) in the whole of the division.

Leeds will be keen to strengthen their squad smartly this summer in order to challenge for a top-seven finish next term and going forward, and The Athletic’s Phil Hay has revealed that plans are already underway ahead of the next transfer window, with head coach Marcelo Bielsa also featuring in talks.

“The Athletic understands that Leeds and their director of football, Victor Orta, have already spoken with Bielsa about how they would attempt to redraw and refresh their squad when the season ends, and the next transfer window opens,” the journalist said.

“Leeds plan in advance as a matter of course (most of the calls made in the January window were with a view to facilitating summer signings) but they are working as if their plan will also be Bielsa’s.

“One contact said Bielsa was “more and more in the long game” and minded to take a highly successful partnership further down the road.”

Another holding midfielder capable of providing quality cover for Kalvin Phillips is expected to be signed, and Leeds could do with another quality left-back from the look of things.

The Whites are said to be genuinely interested in Brest left-back Romain Perraud and will consider tabling a formal offer for him once the season ends.

A versatile forward capable of leading the line and a new centre-back could also be signed, and Leeds will be looking to get their signings right in order to perform better next term and going forward.

Extending Bielsa’s deal is also of paramount importance, and the fact that the Argentine is already involved in transfer talks for the summer means this will not be a problem.

