Various sources wonder whether Ralph Hassenhuttl’s style would translate well to Tottenham Hotspur’s dressing room

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a couple of managers of recent following the team’s struggles under head coach Jose Mourinho.

What will happen to the Portuguese if Spurs end the campaign without a trophy and outside of the European places remains to be seen, but chairman Daniel Levy is definitely preparing for the worst-case scenario.





RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann, Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers and Belgium’s Roberto Martinez have all been linked with the Tottenham job, and Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl has been mentioned as a potential option too.

However, his playing style could prove to be a stumbling block.

According to The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke, various sources wonder whether the Austrian’s intense style would translate well to the bigger-name dressing room at Tottenham.

The former RB Leipzig boss has without a doubt done incredibly well with limited sources at St. Mary’s, but that does not guarantee that he will deliver if given a sizeable budget elsewhere.

Adapting to Hassenhuttl’s style will also take time for a side like Tottenham, but it is potentially capable of turning them into title challengers if things go as planned.

He has shown how effective his style can be on a good day, but 9-0 defeats in the last two seasons have exposed how bad things can go for a side without a plan B.

Spurs reportedly would likely be looking at more fringe targets should there be a need to replace Mourinho, and Levy will be more than keen to get his next managerial appointment right.

Nothing is certain yet, though, with 10 games left for the Portuguese to turn his side’s fortunes in 2020-21 around, and it will intriguing to see how things go.

