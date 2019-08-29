UEFA Champions League 2019/20 Group Stage Draw Live: Teams, Pots & Fixtures

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League draw is set to begin at 5 pm BST at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco today.
32 teams are currently waiting to find out their opponents for this year’s group stages.
As per the rules, 26 teams are given direct entry to the group stage and they are joined by the six winners of the play-off ties.
The draw will be conducted between the teams from four different pots.
Pot 1
Liverpool (ENG, holders), Chelsea (ENG), Barcelona (ESP), Manchester City (ENG), Juventus (ITA), Bayern (GER), Paris (FRA), Zenit (RUS)
Pot 2
Real Madrid (ESP), Atlético Madrid (ESP), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Napoli (ITA), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG), Ajax (NED), Benfica (POR)
Pot 3
Lyon (FRA), Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Salzburg (AUT), Olympiacos (GRE), Club Brugge (BEL), Valencia (ESP), Internazionale Milano (ITA), GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Pot 4
Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS), Genk (BEL), Galatasaray (TUR), RB Leipzig (GER), Slavia Praha (CZE), Crvena Zvezda (SRB), Atalanta (ITA), LOSC Lille (FRA)
The draw can be streamed live on UEFA’s official website.
Champions League Draw: Live Updates
Individual awards
Liverpool star Alisson Becker wins the Champions League keeper of the season award.
Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk wins the Champions League defender of the season award.
Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong wins the Champions League midfielder of the season award.
Barcelona’s Lionel Messi wins the Champions League forward of the season award.
Group stage Draw
Group A
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Club Brugge
Galatasaray
Group B
Bayern Munich
Tottenham
Olympiakos
Red Star Belgrade
Group C
Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk
Dinamo
Atalanta
Group D
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
Lokomotiv Moscow
Group E
Liverpool
Napoli
FC Salzburg
Genk
Group F
Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund
Slavia Praha
Group G
Zenit
Benfica
Lyon
Leipzig
Group H
Chelsea
Ajax
Valencia
Lille