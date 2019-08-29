Blog Columns Site News UEFA Champions League 2019/20 Group Stage Draw Live: Teams, Pots & Fixtures

UEFA Champions League 2019/20 Group Stage Draw Live: Teams, Pots & Fixtures

29 August, 2019 Bundesliga, Chelsea, English Premier League, Eredivisie, General Football News, La Liga, Liverpool, Manchester City, Portuguese Liga, Russian Premier League, Scottish Premier League, Serie A, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours, UEFA Champions League

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League draw is set to begin at 5 pm BST at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco today.

32 teams are currently waiting to find out their opponents for this year’s group stages.

As per the rules, 26 teams are given direct entry to the group stage and they are joined by the six winners of the play-off ties.

The draw will be conducted between the teams from four different pots.

Pot 1

Liverpool (ENG, holders), Chelsea (ENG), Barcelona (ESP), Manchester City (ENG), Juventus (ITA), Bayern (GER), Paris (FRA), Zenit (RUS)

Pot 2

Real Madrid (ESP), Atlético Madrid (ESP), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Napoli (ITA), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG), Ajax (NED), Benfica (POR)

Pot 3

Lyon (FRA), Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Salzburg (AUT), Olympiacos (GRE), Club Brugge (BEL), Valencia (ESP), Internazionale Milano (ITA), GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Pot 4

Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS), Genk (BEL), Galatasaray (TUR), RB Leipzig (GER), Slavia Praha (CZE), Crvena Zvezda (SRB), Atalanta (ITA), LOSC Lille (FRA)

The draw can be streamed live on UEFA’s official website.

Champions League Draw: Live Updates

Individual awards

Liverpool star Alisson Becker wins the Champions League keeper of the season award.

Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk wins the Champions League defender of the season award.

Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong wins the Champions League midfielder of the season award.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi wins the Champions League forward of the season award.

Group stage Draw

Group A

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Club Brugge

Galatasaray

Group B

Bayern Munich

Tottenham

Olympiakos

Red Star Belgrade

Group C

Manchester City

Shakhtar Donetsk

Dinamo

Atalanta

Group D

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Lokomotiv Moscow

Group E

Liverpool

Napoli

FC Salzburg

Genk

Group F

Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund

Inter Milan

Slavia Praha

Group G

Zenit

Benfica

Lyon

Leipzig

Group H

Chelsea

Ajax

Valencia

Lille

Marcelo Bielsa raves about Leeds striker Eddie Nketiah

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com