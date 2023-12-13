We are almost halfway through the 2023-24 campaign and the top five European leagues are shaping up quite nicely.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Manchester City are currently occupying the top four places in the Premier League. In Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have steadied themselves after a wobbly start to emerge as the division leaders. Meanwhile, in Italy’s Serie A, Inter Milan and Juventus are locked in an unpredictable battle at the top.

Lastly, La Liga and Bundesliga have seen the emergence of two unlikely league leaders in Girona and Bayer Leverkusen. Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona and German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are yet to attain the consistency the league leaders have shown.

Below, we will take a look at the most consistent performers in the top five European leagues — teams that have snatched the most wins so far. Now, without further ado, let’s begin!

#10 Aston Villa (Premier League) – 11 Wins

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have been flying high this season. Playing eye-catching soccer, the Villans have claimed 11 wins in 16 Premier League matches. With 35 points on the board (11 W, 2 D, 3 L), Villa are currently sitting in third place in the English top-flight rankings.

Villa are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. Their last two victories have been particularly impressive, with them beating Premier League heavyweights Manchester City and Arsenal in successive fixtures. In both matches, Emery’s men walked away with a 1-0 win.

#9 Arsenal (Premier League) – 11 Wins

Premier League aspirants Arsenal have enjoyed a steady 2023-24 campaign. Playing 16 league matches, they have bagged 11 wins, drawn thrice, and lost twice. With 36 points on the board, the Gunners are in second place in the first-division standings.

Before being bested by Aston Villa on Matchday 16, the Londoners were on a four-game winning run in the Premier League. The 4-3 win against Luton Town on December 5 marked their last win in the division.

#8 Liverpool (Premier League) – 11 Wins

After a disappointing Premier League campaign in 2022-23, which saw them finish outside the top four, Liverpool have reestablished themselves as a strong title contender this season. They have won 11 games, drawn four times, and lost just once, emerging as the division’s front-runners with 37 points.

The Reds are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. They claimed their most recent victory against Crystal Palace on December 9, beating them 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

#7 Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1) – 11 Wins

Luis Enrique took a while to find his winning formula at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Now that he has, the Parisians are showing no signs of slowing down. The reigning French champions have won 11 of their 15 games thus far, emerging as the division leaders with 36 points. PSG have drawn thrice and lost once out of the four remaining matches.

PSG’s latest Ligue 1 victory came on Saturday (December 9) at the Parc des Princes. They beat Nantes 2-1 to stretch their winning streak to eight games.

#6 Juventus (Serie A) – 11 Wins

Serie A powerhouse Juventus are the sixth team on this list, with the Bianconeri clinching 11 wins in 15 matches. Juve, who are in second place in Serie A rankings with 36 points, have drawn thrice and lost once. Their only defeat — a 4-2 loss to Sassuolo — came in September.

Juventus’ most recent success came against reigning Italian champions Napoli on December 9. The 1-0 victory over the Partenopei saw Massimiliano Allegri’s team extend their unbeaten Serie A run to 10 games.

#5 Atletico Madrid (La Liga) – 11 Wins

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid have established themselves as a solid La Liga contender this season, winning 11 of their 15 matches. With 34 points on the board (11 W, 1 D, 3 L), Los Rojiblancos are currently in third place in the Spanish top-flight rankings.

Atletico fell to their third league defeat of the season on Matchday 14, losing 1-0 to Barcelona. However, they returned to winning ways on Matchday 15 itself, beating Almeria 2-1 away from home.

#4 Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) – 11 Wins

Claiming 11 wins in 14 Bundesliga matches, Bayer Leverkusen have clinched the fourth spot in the rankings. Having drawn their remaining three fixtures, Xabi Alonso’s league leaders emerged as the only unbeaten team across the top five European leagues this season.

Leverkusen have drawn their last two Bundesliga matches. Their last win came against Werder Bremen in late November, with them clinching a 3-0 victory on that occasion.

#3 Real Madrid (La Liga) – 12 Wins

Real Madrid, the most successful team in Spanish soccer, have been in impressive form this season. Under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti, the All-Whites have won 12 of their 16 La Liga matches so far. Having amassed 39 points so far (12 W, 3 D, 1 L), Los Blancos sit in second place in the La Liga rankings. Their only loss came against noisy neighbors Atletico Madrid (3-1) in September.

Real Madrid, who drew 1-1 with Real Betis on Matchday 16, claimed their last La Liga win in the first week of December. They beat Granada 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

#2 Inter Milan (Serie A) – 12 Wins

Inter Milan have been firing on all cylinders this season, winning 12 of their 15 matches in Serie A. With 38 points on the board (12 W, 2 D, 1 L), the Nerazzurri sit at the summit of Serie A rankings. Inter Milan’s only defeat came to Sassuolo (2-1) in September.

Simone Inzaghi’s side claimed their latest win against Udinese on Saturday (December 9). They outclassed the visitors at San Siro, walking away with a massive 4-0 victory.

#1 Girona (La Liga) – 13 Wins

La Liga leaders Girona sit at the summit, winning 13 of their 16 La Liga matches. Girona, who have 41 points to their name, have lost only once so far, with it (3-0 loss) coming against second-placed Real Madrid in September.

The Spanish top-flight leaders clinched their latest La Liga victory over reigning champions Barcelona on Sunday (December 10). Playing away from home, Michel’s Girona snatched a memorable 4-2 victory over Xavi’s men.