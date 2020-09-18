Udinese director insists Rodrigo de Paul won’t be sold if Leeds United don’t table the right offer

Leeds United want Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, and the club’s sporting director Pierpaolo Marino has told them what must be done to land the Argentine star.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Elland Road outfit are still in talks with the Italians, but he won’t be sold unless they offer the right bid.





Marino has insisted that de Paul will be happy to remain at Udinese if their demands aren’t met, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.

Leeds are still in talks for Rodrigo de Paul. “If the right bid will not be made [by #LUFC], he’d be also happy to stay here”, Udinese director Marino said. Leeds also made a new bid [until June 2024] to Gvardiol to reach an agreement on personal terms. He’s not convinced yet ⚪️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2020

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds want the 26-year-old, but they aren’t keen to spend £35 million on him, and it doesn’t appear that Udinese are open to lowering their demands.

De Paul hinted that he would love to move to Elland Road this summer, replying with a ‘Yes’ on Twitter when Leeds fanzine The Square Ball claimed that he is keen on the move but it rests with both clubs.

That won’t be happening if the two sides refuse to reach a compromise, though, and the Whites may have to look elsewhere for the creative midfielder head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants to add to his squad.