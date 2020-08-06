Transfers roundup: Leeds United want Croatian left-back, Arsenal reject Philippe Coutinho

Day 10 of the Premier League summer transfer window saw Manchester City land the services of Nathan Ake from Bournemouth on a five-year deal.

The Cityzens have been fancied to go on a spending spree this summer and they have already made their intentions clear with the signings of Ake and Ferran Torres.





Meanwhile, talking about high-profile exits, Alexis Sanchez has eventually ended his dismal spell with Manchester United. The Chilean has joined Inter Milan on a free transfer.

Let’s have a look at the trending transfer rumours today.

Top Transfer Rumours:

Arsenal have been tipped to land the signature of Willian on a free transfer once his Chelsea contract expires this month. They have also been offered the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona, but have snubbed him for his Brazilian teammate (The Mirror).

Leeds United are plotting a move for Rangers’ Croatian defender Borna Barisic. Stuart Dallas impressed as the makeshift left-back for Leeds last term, but manager Marcelo Bielsa is keen on landing a specialist for the role. They were initially interested in Fulham’s Joe Bryan before the Cottagers were promoted back to the top-flight (Football Insider).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future with Arsenal appears set to be resolved. The Gabon international is on the brink of signing a fresh three-year deal until June 2023. The 31-year-old, who bagged a brace in the FA Cup final, will earn wages of more than £250,000-a-week with the extension (Telegraph).

Tottenham Hotspur are on the cusp of making their first signing of the summer transfer window. After prolonged negotiations with Southampton, they have settled on a £15m fee for midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The deal could be completed as early as this weekend (Evening Standard).

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker-Peters is set to move in the opposite direction. The right-back spent the second half of the season on loan with the Saints after falling out-of-favour under Jose Mourinho. The 23-year-old will join the south Coast outfit in a separate deal worth £12m (Evening Standard).

David Silva is set to end his decade-long stay with Manchester City following their Champions League campaign this month. The 34-year-old has been fancied to take up a fresh challenge with Lazio. The Serie A outfit are said to be positive about their prospects of signing the Spaniard (Gianluca di Marzio).

Caglar Soyuncu had an impressive 2019/2020 season with Leicester City, where he was a consistent performer at the heart of their defence. His performances have caught the eye of Barcelona, who are prepared to pay £40m for his services. The centre-back is eager to finalise personal terms, if both clubs can agree on a fee. (NTV Spor).

Best of the Rest:

