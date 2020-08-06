Report: Everton wanted Willian, but he’s joining Arsenal instead

Everton wanted to sign Willian, but the Chelsea attacker is joining Arsenal instead, according to ESPN.

It has been reported that Willian, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, has agreed a three-year contract with Arsenal.





The report has added that the Brazil international will earn £100,000 per week as salary at the Gunners, and that the announcement will be made later this month.

ESPN has also claimed that Everton were keen on Willian, but the attacking player has decided to make the switch to Arsenal on a free transfer after leaving Premier League rivals Chelsea this summer.

Missing out on Willian

Willian is one of the best attack-minded players in the Premier League, and although he will return 32 on August 9, he remains on top of his game.

The Brazilian scores goals and creates chances, and he would be a superb signing for Arsenal and would make Mikel Arteta’s side a force to be reckoned with in attack.

It will be a disappointment for Everton that they are reportedly set to miss out, as the arrival of Willian at Goodison Park would have enhanced Carlo Ancelotti’s side’s chances of finishing in the European places next season.