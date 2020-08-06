Report: Fulham right-back Cody Drameh wants to join Leeds United ahead of Manchester City

According to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, Fulham’s Cody Drameh wants to join Leeds United ahead of other suitors this summer.

Drameh wants to sign for Leeds https://t.co/duQvDD3X86 — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 6, 2020

The right-back, 18, is also attracting Manchester City, but the Etihad Stadium outfit are only interested in adding the youngster to their development squad.





Drameh is yet to make his senior debut for Fulham, but according to The Telegraph, Leeds would be prepared to offer him first-team football rather than loan him out.

He can always continue his development training regularly with Marcelo Bielsa’s side and getting opportunities in the cup competitions, and that makes them a more attractive option to him.

Leeds have had the full-back on their radar for a while, and they will have to part with £400,000 to have a chance of landing him.

Fulham are also keen to add performance-related clauses and a 20% sell-on fee, and they have to sell him this summer with his contract expiring at the end of the 2020-2021 season.

The Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa doesn’t hesitate to hand youngsters chances if they prove that they deserve it, and it will interesting to see if Drameh can seal his desired move to Elland Road and become a first-team player.