West Ham keen on Shane Duffy

West Ham are interested in signing the Brighton defender Shane Duffy this summer.

According to reports (via Brighton and Hove Independent), David Moyes is lining up a £10 million for the centre back.





West Ham need to tighten up at the back and it is no surprise that they are looking at new defenders. Duffy had an impressive season alongside Dunk this year and his performances seem to have caught Moyes’s attention.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can agree on a fee with the Seagulls now.

Duffy would add a commanding presence at the back. He is good in the air and he could be a threat in the opposition box as well during set-pieces.

If the Hammers manage to sign him for £10 million, it could prove to be quite a bargain for them. In today’s market, Duffy is worth more than that.

Moyes knows the player well and he has worked with Duffy at Everton before. It remains to be seen whether he can convince the Irishman to join the Hammers now.

It would be a step up for the defender for sure. West Ham have more resources and a more ambitious project. That said, the Hammers had a similar season to that of Brighton this year.

Here is what the West Ham fans had to say about the links.

Shane Duffy would be a good signing for us, and I can’t understand why people disagree. He’s been solid for Brighton alongside Lewis Dunk since they were promoted. He is a threat in the air, loves a challenge and he throws himself in the way of anything and everything. — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) August 6, 2020

Imagine how dangerous we would be from set pieces with Duffy, Rice, Ogbonna, Soucek and Haller in the box — Matthew ⚒ (@s0ucek28) August 6, 2020

Rather hav Duffy than stones no nonsense 80s centre half kicks and heads anything that moves — alan osborne (@ozzie198) August 6, 2020

If we even have the money for £10m, I’d get him. We don’t have a big, strong centre back who would put his heart on the line for the team since Collins — BowenSZN (@szn_bowen) August 6, 2020

He’s normally the one who scores all the headers and we need that😂😂 don’t know why ppl don’t want him — Bradzoooooo (@bradley_eadon) August 6, 2020