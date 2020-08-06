Aston Villa leading the race to sign Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma

Aston Villa are thought to be keen on signing the Championship duo Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins.

Both players have been excellent for Brentford this season and they would superb additions to Dean Smith’s attack.





Aston Villa need to add more quality and depth their attack this summer. Watkins and Benrahma scored 43 goals between them this season and they would be massive upgrades on the likes of Samatta, Davis, El Ghazi etc.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side can convince the Bees to sell their prized duo this summer.

As per the Sun, Aston Villa are now leading the race to sign the two players.

Having narrowly survived relegation this year, Villa will be desperate to improve their side and challenge for a top-half finish next year. They will need quality players to do that.

If they can keep the likes of McGinn and Grealish and then sign quality players like Watkins and Benrahma, they could have a formidable squad next year.

As per the report from the Sun, the two players would cost around £38m in total. Villa certainly have the finances to pull off the double transfer and it will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with Brentford in the coming weeks.