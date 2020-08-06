Report: Liverpool have submitted a £10 million offer to Norwich City for Jamal Lewis

According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, Liverpool have submitted an offer of £10 million to Norwich City for the signature of left-back Jamal Lewis.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the Northern Ireland international and wants him to be his first signing of the summer transfer window.





Liverpool want to bolster their attack for next season’s Premier League title defence, and Klopp reckons Lewis can be the perfect back-up for first-choice left-back Andy Robertson.

The Anfield giants have also offered to give Norwich a substantial sell-on clause, but the Canaries value the 22-year-old around £20 million and it remains to be seen if they will accept to part ways with him for half of that amount.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the England-born defender, with boss Jose Mourinho keen on bolstering his options at left-back as he is set to be without Danny Rose next term, while Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on him too.

Lewis is desperate to move to Anfield and is hoping a compromise can be agreed between the two clubs, with Champions League football and the chance to win medals regularly available at the Merseyside club.

The Norwich star knows that his game-time would be limited if he moves to Liverpool, but he relishes the chance to further his development under the guidance of the German tactician and it will be interesting to see if he can seal the dream move this summer.