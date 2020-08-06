Report: West Ham United could make an offer for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland

West Ham United will be looking to strengthen their squad this summer after surviving relegation last season, and manager David Moyes will hope he can make the right signings in the coming days and weeks.

The Hammers brought in Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen during the January transfer window, and both hit the ground running, playing huge roles and helping the London Stadium club retain their top-flight status at the end of the campaign.





West Ham have been linked with attackers, midfielders and full-backs since the transfer window opened, and while strengthening the goalkeeping department doesn’t appear to be top of their plans, a move for Stoke City’s Jack Butland could be on the cards.

The England international was once on the club’s radar, but his asking price put them off.

However, Stoke have lowered their £20 million valuation for the 27-year-old as they no longer consider it to be realistic, and the Hammers could test the waters by making an offer, according to The Athletic.

Lukasz Fabianski needs quality competition for his starting berth in goal, and neither Darren Randolph nor David Martin can offer that at the moment.

Butland would jump at the opportunity to play in the English top-flight again as it will give him a realistic chance of returning to the Three Lions having last played for Gareth Southgate’s squad in 2018.

Fabianski, 35, who has just 10 months left on his deal wasn’t particularly solid during the second half of the campaign, and the Stoke goalie will be a perfect long-term replacement.