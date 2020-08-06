Gabriel Magalhaes expected to sign for Everton

Everton have been linked with Gabriel Magalhaes for a while now.

As per Corriere Dello Sport (h/t sportwitness), the player is now heading to Goodison Park this summer and Carlo Ancelotti is waiting for him there.





Serie A giants Napoli were keen on the player as well and it appears that the Toffees have won the race for his signature.

However, the report from the Italian outlet seems unclear as there is no mention of a fee being agreed.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks. Gabriel is highly talented and it would be a coup for Everton if they manage to sign him.

He could sort out their defence for the next few years.

Ancelotti knows he will have to improve his side defensively if they are to challenge for European football. Mina and Keane are good players but they are inconsistent and injury-prone.

Someone like Gabriel would the ideal addition for the Toffees.

The Brazilian has shown his quality in France with Lille and he has the ability to make the step up to the Premier League as well.

It will be interesting to see where the defender ends up eventually.