Tottenham’s interest in Adama Traore still up in the air

Tottenham Hotspur are heavily linked with a move for Adama Traore this summer, but whether they will be able to sign him is a big question.

According to Sky Sports journalist, Lyall Thomas, Spurs’ interest in Traore is still “up in the air”, after Wolves have told them he is not for sale.

Earlier this week, The Telegraph reported that Spurs came up with a structured loan bid to sign the 25-year-old winger.

Wolves immediately rejected an initial proposal of a loan deal that included a £5 million loan fee for the Spanish international, and the Premier League club are adamant they do not want to sell him this summer.

#Tottenham’s interest in Adama Troare still up in the air after #Wolves told them he was not for sale. Mooted loan + option dismissed. Remains to be seen if #Spurs return with better bid: https://t.co/OzHTtF6aQx — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) August 28, 2021

Spurs were told to forget the idea of signing Troare, and it will be interesting to see if the north London come up with another concrete bid for him before Tuesday’s deadline.

Bolstering the attacking department is a priority for Nuno Espirito Santo, and Traore is thought to be high on Tottenham’s list of targets before the deadline.

The Portuguese boss knows him very well, having coached him at Wolves. Traore, known for his devastating pace, was outstanding against Spurs in their last Premier League game which they lost 1-0 at Molineux.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has claimed that Traore is a key part of his plans this season, and he is not even thinking of selling him this summer.