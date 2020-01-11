According to reports from The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur are considering Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik as a potential transfer target this month.
Spurs have suffered a massive blow this week after the club confirmed that Harry Kane will be out of action till April. The England striker will undergo a hamstring surgery and it leaves Jose Mourinho short of options in the forward department.
Mourinho has made it clear that Son Heung-Min is not a solution to the problem, hinting that signing a striker is a priority. Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for Krzysztof Piatek, and have had a loan bid rejected already for the 24-year-old striker.
According to reports from the Athletic, Spurs are not looking to pay £30 million for the striker as being demanded by Milan. In fact, the Londoners won’t move ahead with the deal unless Milan reduce their asking price.
Milik is an interesting option for Spurs. The 25-year-old joined Napoli from Ajax in 2016, and has scored 44 goals in 99 games for the Italian club.
This season, the Polish international has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Napoli. His contract expires next year and several Premier League clubs are showing keen interest in him.
According to reports from The Sun, Manchester United have earmarked Milik as a potential target. Milik would cost in the region of £60 million, and surely Spurs won’t be willing to pay that amount in January.