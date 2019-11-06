Tottenham target Andre Onana desires Premier League move

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Andre Onana from Ajax in the January transfer window.
According to a recent report from The Sun, Spurs have made the Ajax goalkeeper their number one target with Hugo Lloris currently out injured.
Ajax could demand a fee in the region of £35million for the Cameroon international, and would be willing to sell should the right offer come in.
Lloris is currently sidelined with a horrific elbow injury, and Spurs are ready to offload him. The French goalkeeper’s form has dipped over the last 12 months, and Mauricio Pochettino feels that the time has come to sign a long-term replacement for the World Cup winner.
And now Onana has told the BBC Sport after Ajax’s 4-4 draw against Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday that he is interested in a move to the Premier League in the future.
Onana said to BBC Sport: “There’s good competition and everyone wants to play here (Premier League) but to play you need to get a chance. The Premier League is not for everybody so we will see.
“Now, I am with Ajax and I am happy to be the first-choice goalkeeper. It’s always important for me to move on. I am not going to stay here forever but now I am focused, so let’s keep it this way.”
Onana was impressive for Ajax last night, and fans across the world praised him heavily for his performance. He will be a very good signing for Spurs, but it remains to be seen whether Ajax allow their star player to leave mid-season.
Nevertheless, Onana’s comment will come as a massive boost for Spurs, and they can now prepare a concrete offer to lure him away from the Dutch club in January.