Tottenham plotting summer move for Arkadiusz Milik

Tottenham are looking to sign a striker this summer and the latest name linked with them is that of Arkadiusz Milik.
The Napoli forward will be a free agent next summer and he could be signed on a bargain now.
As per Tuttosport (translated by Sportwitness), Mourinho is looking to bring the Serie A forward to the Premier League and Spurs have been in talks for him for a while now.
The report adds that Spurs have put a proposal on the table and they are looking to beat Chelsea to the signing.
Apparently, they are also willing to offer Napoli a player in order to sweeten the deal.
The Premier League side are prepared to offer Lucas Moura in exchange. The former PSG ace has done well at Spurs but he is not an indispensable asset.
It seems like a cash plus player deal might be on the cards here.
Milik would be a superb alternative to Kane when the England star is absent. He could also partner the Spurs ace when needed. The 26-year-old striker has scored 12 goals in 22 games for Napoli this season. He managed to bag 20 goals last season.
Spurs need to add more goals to their side in order to climb up the table and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.
Milik has been linked with Juventus as well but Napoli prefer to sell him abroad and they would want a fee of around €40m.