Tottenham linked with Caleb Chukwuemeka

Tottenham Hotspur has been linked with a move for the Northampton Town teenager Caleb Chukwuemeka.

According to Football Insider, the 19-year-old striker is yet to sign a professional contract and his situation has alerted other clubs across England.

Chukwuemeka is rated highly in England and he could be an interesting future prospect for the London club. The young forward has two goals and one assist to his name for Northampton so far.

The striker is already playing first-team football for the League One side and it remains to be seen whether Spurs can snap him up when his scholarship deal with the club ends in 2022.

The chance to join a club like Tottenham could be tempting for the 19-year-old, especially with his brother plying his trade at Aston Villa.

A club like Spurs cannot hope to sign elite players every year and therefore they will have to continue to invest in youth and nurture them in order to save money in the transfer market.

Chukwuemeka could prove to be a smart investment in the long run.

The youngster needs to play regularly at this stage of his career to continue his development and therefore Spurs should look to loan him out to a Championship club after signing him.

Although the youngster has played in League One so far, Chukwuemeka needs to be able to handle the step up to the Championship next season if he wants to succeed at a club like Spurs in future.