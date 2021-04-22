Tottenham and Chelsea keeping tabs on Gabriel Menino

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are keeping tabs on the Palmeiras midfielder Gabriel Menino.

The 20-year-old midfielder is highly rated in Brazil and has a massive future ahead of him.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have set their sights on him along with the two Premier League clubs.

The report adds that Menino is ready for a big leap in Europe, and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Spurs and Chelsea come forward with a concrete offer for the player in the coming weeks.

SL View: Menino would be a superb long-term investment

Menino can operate as a box-to-box midfielder or a winger because of his crossing and dribbling ability.

His passing range is excellent, he is strong from set-pieces and is also quite accomplished in the air.

The Brazilian could develop into one of the most complete midfielders around and is an exciting proposition for some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

There is no doubt that the likes of Spurs and Chelsea could use a complete midfielder like him next season, and the transfer would be a superb long term investment for them.

However, they must look to secure Champions League qualification to fend off the competition from Atletico and Juventus.

Menino is likely to want regular first-team football, which could be the clincher to any possible deal this summer.

Read: Chelsea keen on World Cup winner this summer.