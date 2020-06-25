Tottenham linked with a move for Robin Koch

Tottenham are interested in signing the Freiburg defender Robin Koch this summer.

As per Bild (via GGFN), the Londoners have been monitoring the Germany international for a while now.





It will be interesting to see if they make an offer for the player in the coming weeks.

Koch could be a decent defensive addition to Jose Mourinho’s side. The Premier League side need more depth at the back and the 23-year-old would be ideal.

The player was a target for RB Leipzig in January and the German side failed to sign him despite offering €15 million. It will be interesting to see how much Freiburg demand for his services now.

Dortmund are thought to be keen on the player as well and Spurs might have to move quickly if they want to sign the player.

They cannot afford to be involved in a bidding war. Spurs have limited transfer resources this summer because of the financial losses they have faced due to the current health crisis.

Koch has informed his club that he won’t renew his deal with them. It remains to be seen whether that is enough to force the German outfit into selling him.

Tottenham move would be a step up in Koch’s career and he is likely to be tempted if Mourinho comes calling.