Tottenham keen on Lyon striker Moussa Dembele

Tottenham are thought to be keen on signing the Lyon striker Moussa Dembele this month.
Star striker Harry Kane has been ruled out until late April with an injury and Mourinho has identified the former Celtic star as a target.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. Dembele is a man in demand and London rivals Chelsea are interested in him as well.
Dembele has shown his quality in the Scottish League and the French League so far. There is no doubt that he could be a star in the Premier League as well.
Still only 23, Dembele is likely to improve a lot more and it would be a tremendous coup if Spurs manage to sign him now.
Even when Kane is fit, Spurs need another reliable goalscorer and Dembele would be ideal.
The Frenchman can operate as a wide forward as well and his versatility will be an added bonus for Jose Mourinho and his team.
The 23-year-old is in good form right now and he could hit the ground running with Spurs. He has scored 13 goals so far this season. Dembele managed to bag 20 goals with Lyon last year.
Lyon paid around £19.7 million for the young forward in 2018 and they will be looking to make a profit if they are forced to part with him.