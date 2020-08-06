Tottenham join the race for Said Benrahma

Brentford winger Said Benrahma has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs already and the lastest club credited with an interest in him is Tottenham.

As per Mirror, Jose Mourinho’s side have now joined the race for the 17-goal winger.





Benrahma was one of the best players in the Championship this season and he could prove to be an interesting addition for Spurs. Although they have good wingers in Moura and Bergwijn, Benrahma would add more end product.

The 24-year-old is excellent at creating chances as well. He would add flair and agility to Spurs’ attack.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can fend off the competition for the Algerian and sign him eventually.

Brentford will look to demand a premium if they are to sell their star player. The Championship outfit came agonisingly close to securing promotion and their best players could now look to move on in search of top-flight football.

Apparently, Leeds, Aston Villa and West Ham are keen on the player as well and Brentford could ask for £25million.

It remains to be seen who comes forward with a concrete offer now. Benrahma has shown his quality this season and he will be tempted to join a Premier League club this summer.