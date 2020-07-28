Tottenham interested in signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Tottenham are interested in signing the Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

As per Footmercato, they are not the only Premier League club keen on the explosive midfielder and they will face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United.





Mourinho could use some quality in his midfield and Milinkovic-Savic would be a sensational addition. The Lazio star has the potential to develop into a world-beater and he would improve Tottenham a lot.

He could partner Ndombele at the heart of Spurs’ midfield. Milinkovic-Savic would add goals, assists, passing range and defensive cover to the side.

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks. Milinkovic-Savic won’t be cheap and Spurs might have to break their bank to secure his services.

Competing with Manchester United and Chelsea in a post-pandemic market could prove to be difficult for them. Both clubs have huge cash reserves compared to Spurs.

The 25-year-old has 8 goals and 5 assists to his name so far this season and he could be tempted to move on if a top Premier League club comes calling.

World-class managers like Jose Mourinho could help improve his game even further. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.