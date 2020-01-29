Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane sends message to Christian Eriksen as Dane joins Inter Milan

Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen has joined Inter Milan after six-and-half seasons at Tottenham Hotspur.
👕 | SHIRT
The shirt number selected by @ChrisEriksen8! 👇⚫️🔵#WelcomeChristian #NotForEveryone pic.twitter.com/fhUFcaFXlL
— Inter (@Inter_en) January 28, 2020
The 27 year-old first expressed his willingness to leave North London for a new challenge last summer, but suitors were priced out a move.
The arrival of Jose Mourinho did little to change Eriksen’s mind despite the Portuguese’s best efforts to convince him.
Having failed to put pen to paper on a new deal, Spurs were set to lose the Dane for nothing in the summer, and they had to cash in on the £11 million signing when they still had time.
Inter parted with £17 million to land Eriksen, and he was officially unveiled yesterday.
Tottenham striker Harry Kane has sent this message to his former teammate on Twitter, and he will definitely miss him.
Been a pleasure to share the last five years with you @ChrisEriksen8. Good luck in your next chapter mate 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9FDqqE4ZL0
— Harry Kane (@HKane) January 29, 2020
Eriksen played 305 games across all competitions for Spurs, scoring 69 goals and emerging as the Player of the Year in the 2013–14 and 2016–17 seasons.
He made the PFA Team of the Year after an incredible 2017–18 Premier League campaign, and will now hope to help Inter win the Serie A as his search for a first winners’ medal since 2013 continues.