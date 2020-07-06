Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli reacts to missing Everton clash

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has confirmed through his Instagram handle that he will miss tonight’s clash against Everton.





The 24-year-old is currently down with a hamstring injury and hasn’t made the matchday squad.

Alli came off the bench to play the last 19 minutes in Thursday’s 3-1 defeat against Sheffield United but sustained the knock during training on Saturday.

The Tottenham star has had problems with his hamstring in the past, and it also saw him miss some games at the beginning of this season.

Spurs will have to face Everton without one of their star players and it’s a blow on their chances of winning given his creativity and quality.