Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho reacts to Newcastle United victory on Instagram

Tottenham Hotspur secured a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park yesterday, boosting their chances of playing in Europe next season as a result.

The win marked Spurs boss Jose Mourinho’s first league victory at SJP after seven earlier attempts.





The Portuguese couldn’t get a league win at the ground during his two stints at Chelsea and his time at Manchester United, and he was glad to finally do that yesterday.

Mourinho remains fond of former Newcastle boss Bobby Robson having worked with him as assistant manager at Porto and Barcelona, and the Tottenham manager reacted thus on Instagram following the game:

The rare Instagram post pays tribute to the Magpies legend, and Mourinho was proud to have finally broken his SJP hoodoo.

Spurs need to pick up wins in their last two games against Leicester City and Crystal Palace in order to play Europa League football next term, and the last two wins will definitely serve as much-needed inspiration.

Despite coming in for harsh criticisms of recent, the Tottenham boss continues to prove himself as one of the best tactical minds in the game, and a strong finish to the campaign will help boost his morale as he looks forward to a first full season in North London.