Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho reacts to Eric Dier’s four-game ban

Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier has been handed a four-game ban and a £40,000 fine by the F.A for entering the stand and attempting to confront a fan during his side’s FA Cup defeat to Norwich City in March.

The England international will now miss Spurs’ next four league games, and is only eligible to face Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

Manager Jose Mourinho has been asked for comments, but the Portuguese declined to react, replying thus:

Jose Mourinho keeps his counsel on Eric Dier's punishment: “No reaction. I prefer no reaction. I am not going to answer, if I answer I am going to be in trouble and I don't want to be. So no comment on that.” #THFC #COYS — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) July 8, 2020

The Spurs boss has also confirmed that the club won’t be appealing the decision.

Mourinho says the club won't appeal the decision: “I don't think so, if you appeal you have other risks. At least let's start next season without a suspension. We all know how it works at these FA decisions.” #THFC #COYS — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) July 8, 2020

The 26-year-old has featured in all of Tottenham’s four league games since the Premier League resumed last month, but will now miss the games against Bournemouth, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Mourinho has other options in the department, and Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez are expected to be the centre-back pairing until Dier returns.

Jan Vertonghen can also provide back-up in the position, and the Belgian could still a key role for Spurs before his departure at the end of the campaign.