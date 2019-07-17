Blog Teams Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur fans react to reports that club want Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj to replace Kieran Trippier

17 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

According to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in SSC Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj as they seek a replacement for Kieran Trippier.

The England international has left North London for Atletico Madrid, and a move for the £13.5 million-rated Serie A star could be on the cards.

Hysaj has been a mainstay in Carlo Ancelotti’s side since the arrival of the Italian as he can operate on both sides of the pitch.

However, Napoli appear open to letting him go after he made 27 league appearances last term – the least he has made in a season since arriving from Empoli in the summer of 2015.

Ancelotti wanted Trippier as his replacement before the former Spurs star moved to Madrid.

Tottenham fans aren’t particularly convinced that the Albanian international can be an upgrade on the Englishman if snapped up, and here is how some of them reacted to the reports linking him with the club on Twitter:

Hysaj assisted twice all-campaign last term, and while he is clearly not the best option available for the Tottenham, his versatility could tempt manager Mauricio Pochettino, as the Argentine needs another left-back with Danny Rose linked with an exit.

The Napoli doesn’t look like the type of signing Spurs should be going after, though, as he is clearly not in any way an upgrade on Trippier.

