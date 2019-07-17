Tottenham Hotspur fans react to reports that club want Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj to replace Kieran Trippier

According to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in SSC Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj as they seek a replacement for Kieran Trippier.
Dopo il mancato accordo con il #Napoli per Elseid #Hysaj l’#AtleticoMadrid ha virato su Kieran #Trippier. Pronti €22M per il #Tottenham, che potrebbe ora farsi avanti proprio per l’albanese, richiesto anche da #Sarri per il dopo #Cancelo alla #Juventus. #calciomercato
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 16, 2019
The England international has left North London for Atletico Madrid, and a move for the £13.5 million-rated Serie A star could be on the cards.
Hysaj has been a mainstay in Carlo Ancelotti’s side since the arrival of the Italian as he can operate on both sides of the pitch.
However, Napoli appear open to letting him go after he made 27 league appearances last term – the least he has made in a season since arriving from Empoli in the summer of 2015.
Ancelotti wanted Trippier as his replacement before the former Spurs star moved to Madrid.
Tottenham fans aren’t particularly convinced that the Albanian international can be an upgrade on the Englishman if snapped up, and here is how some of them reacted to the reports linking him with the club on Twitter:
So from bad to worse, perfect…
— Tøm (@NdombeleStats) July 16, 2019
Yep quite a lot. He was decent in Serie A but nothing special, we’re a top 4 PL club who’s got to the CL final we have to aim higher
— OnomahIsABaller (@SpursD22) July 16, 2019
Prefer alves
— Mark Lucas (@Mark_lucasSkem) July 16, 2019
No please
— Luigi (@Kanser00) July 16, 2019
The Albanian Trippier
— SNAKEY (@MAR_ON_) July 16, 2019
Looks cool especially with passes , we can work on penetration and crossing only the name difficult to pronounce especially if he hits the scene 😂😂
— Dickson Kalumba (@Dickson72004800) July 16, 2019
This guy is no were near trippier and not wanted by napoli . He would fit in teams like man city who do a lot of passing in defence areas but for spurs we need some one young with potential to be the best we can get. In short we need someone with similar qualities and better.
— Dickson Kalumba (@Dickson72004800) July 16, 2019
He is mate, he can't cross, all Napoli fans wants him out… He is just an Albanian Trippier
— 🌹 Heung Min Dad 🌹 (@KingOfNWHL) July 16, 2019
If Elseid Hysaj can play RB AND LB then (if we get him) he might be replacing both Trippier and Rose 😯
— He's A Yiddo (@_TTID) July 17, 2019
Hysaj assisted twice all-campaign last term, and while he is clearly not the best option available for the Tottenham, his versatility could tempt manager Mauricio Pochettino, as the Argentine needs another left-back with Danny Rose linked with an exit.
The Napoli doesn’t look like the type of signing Spurs should be going after, though, as he is clearly not in any way an upgrade on Trippier.