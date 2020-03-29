Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jesus Perez’s tweet

Former Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Jesus Perez got many fans talking yesterday after putting up this tweet:
If you are a football person please join the challenge of posting a football photo. Just one picture, no description. Please copy the text in your status, post a picture and look at some great memories/pictures. Missing football so very much! pic.twitter.com/jbSa53WFFv
— Jesus Perez (@jesus_perez) March 28, 2020
Unsurprisingly, Mauricio Pochettino’s former right-hand man went with a picture of him and the Argentine manager during their Spurs days, and here is how some of the club’s fans reacted to it:
Legends! 💙 pic.twitter.com/FANu9T3kaQ
— Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) March 28, 2020
Hope all is well, Jesus 👍 #COYS
— Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) March 28, 2020
Hope you guys are well 🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/vduwkTcKrn
— Noz Ahmed (@NozAhmed) March 28, 2020
💙 You guys will always be a part of us. pic.twitter.com/I3WmHrMS4n
— Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) March 28, 2020
PLEASE COME BACK 😭😭😭
— Bazza 🐐 (@TheGiologist) March 28, 2020
Hope you and Poch are keeping well Jesus! 💙 #COYS
— The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) March 28, 2020
Cheers…. I'm crying 💔😭
— Trevor Lloyd (@Trevorlloyd92) March 28, 2020
I miss you & Poch and the team so much. Hope you’re all keeping well and safe. 🤍💙
— Georgia (@8winks) March 28, 2020
Hope you guys are well, and staying safe. 💙 pic.twitter.com/4MrhMl8yfb
— Harry Hotspur (@HarryHotspurWHL) March 28, 2020
Please come back! I miss u so much
— DT (@KingKane__10) March 28, 2020
The 49-year-old was with Pochettino during his five-year spell at Tottenham, and the duo definitely remain adored by the fans.
Despite not winning silverware at Spurs, both of them led the side to the League Cup and the Champions League, and it won’t come as a surprise if they return to the dugout at one of Europe’s biggest club when next season resumes.
Jose Mourinho has since replaced Pochettino at Tottenham, with 31-year-old Joao Sacramento his assistant.
Both will hope to succeed where Perez and Poch failed, and it will be interesting to see if they can help Spurs win their first piece of silverware since 2008.