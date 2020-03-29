Blog Teams Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jesus Perez’s tweet

Former Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Jesus Perez got many fans talking yesterday after putting up this tweet:

Unsurprisingly, Mauricio Pochettino’s former right-hand man went with a picture of him and the Argentine manager during their Spurs days, and here is how some of the club’s fans reacted to it:

The 49-year-old was with Pochettino during his five-year spell at Tottenham, and the duo definitely remain adored by the fans.

Despite not winning silverware at Spurs, both of them led the side to the League Cup and the Champions League, and it won’t come as a surprise if they return to the dugout at one of Europe’s biggest club when next season resumes.

Jose Mourinho has since replaced Pochettino at Tottenham, with 31-year-old Joao Sacramento his assistant.

Both will hope to succeed where Perez and Poch failed, and it will be interesting to see if they can help Spurs win their first piece of silverware since 2008.

