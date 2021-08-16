Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Japhet Tanganga display vs Man City

Tottenham Hotspur have made a fantastic start to the new Premier League campaign under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo, by beating champions Manchester City 1-0 at home on Sunday.

The north London club were without their unsettled talisman striker Harry Kane – who has been linked with a move to Manchester City – for this game. However, Spurs showed a great fighting spirit in front of their home fans to pick up all three points.

Son-Heung Min scored the only goal of the match for the home side. Steven Bergwijn found him on the right-hand side in a quick counter-attack. The South Korean drifted in and found the net with a left-footed effort from distance.

Many Spurs fans were impressed with the performance of Japhet Tanganga during the game.

The young defender started the match as a right-back, with the future of Serge Aurier still in doubt. The 22-year-old produced a man-of-the-match display and kept the likes of Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling under control.

Tanganga, who can also play as a centre-back, is expected to feature prominently this season under the Portuguese boss.

He made two tackles, one interception, and two clearances during the game (via whoscored.com) but provided very little going forward.

Here are some of the selected tweets from the Spurs fans:

Nice watching Sterling bounce off him as well — Chris Hall (@ChrisHallUK) August 15, 2021

He is our best player today together with Skipp — Viktor Vološin (@VolosinViktor) August 15, 2021

Can’t remember a better performance at RB. Incredible — Matt K (@b85137) August 15, 2021

Tanganga if you miss the ball, don't miss the man.. simply brilliant 🤣🤣🤣 #TOTMCI — Mike Killmonger (@Killmonger_Mike) August 15, 2021

Outstanding defending! — Paul Laight (@paullate) August 15, 2021

Man of the Match on defense 👏🏼 One of Our Own what a performance — yulian 🇧🇬 (@siryungyul) August 15, 2021

