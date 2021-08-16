Pau Torres reportedly turns down Tottenham, Levy plans improved personal terms offer

Pau Torres has rejected a move to Tottenham according to a report from AS (print edition August 15th, page 19).

Spurs are allegedly set to go back in with an improved offer to the centre-back, however.

Nuno Espirito Santo has already strengthened his central defensive ranks considerably by signing Cristian Romero for around £42.5m (BBC).

It seems as though he isn’t yet done, however.

Pau Torres rejects Tottenham

Spurs have been left disappointed with the 24-year-old refusing an alleged offer from the North London outfit according to AS.

The Lilywhites are planning to go back in for the Spaniard with an increased proposal, however.

Villarreal are looking for around £46 million for the centre-back according to AS.

So if Tottenham are negotiating with the player, it seems as though they are more than happy to pay that kind of money for him.

Torres would be an outstanding addition to Nuno’s ranks at Spurs.

The Spaniard is very comfortable with the ball at his feet and would fit into Tottenham’s playing style perfectly.

The one red flag for Spurs will be the 24-year-old’s slight frame. The Premier League is far more intense and physical than La Liga. £46 million seems like an awful lot of money to spend on someone who might find it hard to acclimatise to the robust nature of the English game.

There’s only one way of finding out, however.

