Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Giovani Lo Celso’s Twitter post following defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 3-2 loss at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday, with the visitors coming from behind twice to leave North London with all three points.
The defeat dealt a blow on Spurs’ chances of finishing in the top-four, with five points now between them and fourth-placed Chelsea, while both Manchester United and Wolves lead them with two points.
Steven Bergwijn put Tottenham ahead after 13 minutes but Matt Doherty drew Nuno Espirito Santo’s men level 14 minutes later.
Serge Aurier restored Spurs’ lead on the stroke of half-time, but Jose Mourinho’s side were the second-best team in the second-half, with goals from Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez ensuring Wolves secured all three points.
It was a disappointing performance from Spurs in the second 45 minutes of the game, and with 10 games left in the season, the players can’t afford to keep letting themselves down if they want to play Champions League football next term.
Giovani Lo Celso was one of Tottenham’s best performers on Sunday just as he has been for the majority of the campaign, and the Argentine has taken to Twitter to plead with his teammates and fans not to give up in their pursuit of a top-four finish.
Never give up 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/PMTovlFpvr
— Giovani Lo Celso (@LoCelsoGiovani) March 2, 2020
Spurs fans reckon the other players too have to start putting in impressive shifts on a consistent basis if the results are to improve, and here is how some of them reacted to Lo Celso’s plea:
You’re the only one who’s not
— Hols (@HollieAgombar) March 2, 2020
Tell the others Gio
— Kevin Bray (@KlbSpurs) March 2, 2020
Try telling the rest of the team
— ENIC OUT PAUL (@paulyboym1) March 2, 2020
That's the problem, you're the only one not giving up, Gio!
— Harsh Mishra (@SimplyWink) March 2, 2020
I feel sorry for you mate
— lυĸe gαяνєу † (@SaintGarvz) March 2, 2020
That’s the spirit geo ❤️❤️
— Exxtra (@itexxtra) March 2, 2020
You did your best keep it up next time we win
— Sandro (@Sandro_GLC18) March 2, 2020
We have. Sadly.
— Lauren Coupe (@Lozzykinz) March 2, 2020