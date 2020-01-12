Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Fernando Llorente transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions to reports linking their club with a move for Fernando Llorente.
Llorente left Spurs to join Napoli, but after only six months in Italy, the Spaniard could return to the north London club on loan.
According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), Llorente could be back at Spurs as a replacement for the injured Harry Kane.
The 35-year-old spent two seasons at Spurs and moved to Napoli in the summer as a free agent.
The Spaniard has made 21 appearances for the Partenopei, scoring four goals.
It seems Spurs fan base are divided over Llorente. There are a group of fans who feel that Llorente on a short-term deal would be a great signing for the club, while many feel that such signing will only prove that the club is lacking in ambition. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Honestly done with Tottenham if this happens! Again saving money and not getting a class striker to score the goals! Did a job but we need real quality! Absolutely pathetic
He was never good. Bar 2 CL appearances. Literally search his name and it’s fans slagging him off for not being mobile
He was past his sell by date when we first signed him ffs
This would be the most pathetic thing ive ever seen from a football club
Our board are just embarrassing, nothing like being a forward thinking club!
Typical Levy, wouldn’t surprise me. That’s why we will never win things under this tight little man. #levyout
Waste of time when he was here, apart from one champions league game, where he had a one off good game. Why don’t Spurs ever learn that resigning players like this is a waste of time? He is not good enough to lead the forward line. He has the first touch of a brick wall.
That would be amazing if Fernando Lorente former center forward at spurs who recently moved to Napoli comes back to spurs til the end of the season
It would be a great signing because everyone knows Llorente commitment. He is a very professional guy and he loves Spurs.
FFS! He wasn’t the ‘ideal alternative’ when he was at the club! Love Llorente but he needs to stay away and keep his legacy!
Should never have let him go in the first place, he was massive for us last season #COYS
Spurs are also heavily linked with a move for Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek. However, the Rossoneri want around £30 million for the Poland international, and the Serie A club are not keen to send him out on loan.