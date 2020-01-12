Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Fernando Llorente transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions to reports linking their club with a move for Fernando Llorente.

Llorente left Spurs to join Napoli, but after only six months in Italy, the Spaniard could return to the north London club on loan.

According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), Llorente could be back at Spurs as a replacement for the injured Harry Kane.

The 35-year-old spent two seasons at Spurs and moved to Napoli in the summer as a free agent.

The Spaniard has made 21 appearances for the Partenopei, scoring four goals.

It seems Spurs fan base are divided over Llorente. There are a group of fans who feel that Llorente on a short-term deal would be a great signing for the club, while many feel that such signing will only prove that the club is lacking in ambition. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Spurs are also heavily linked with a move for Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek. However, the Rossoneri want around £30 million for the Poland international, and the Serie A club are not keen to send him out on loan.

