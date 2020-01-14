Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Edinson Cavani transfer link

14 January, 2020 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking their club with Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani in the January transfer window.

It is no secret that Spurs are looking to bolster their forward department this month following the injury to Harry Kane. The England striker has undergone a hamstring surgery, and could miss the rest of the season.

As a result, Jose Mourinho is in the market to land a striker, and Spurs have been linked with a host of attackers in the past two weeks. The latest name that is doing the rounds is that of Cavani.

The Uruguayan striker does not need any introduction. He is a world-class player and even at 32, he hasn’t lost his goal-scoring instincts. He has scored 198 goals in 291 games in all competitions for PSG since joining the club, and has enjoyed a trophy-laden career with the French giants, winning five Ligue 1 titles.

He would be a superb short-term addition for the club, no doubt, but his wage package would be far too high. Here are some of the best reactions from the Spurs fans on social networking site Twitter:

