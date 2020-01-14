Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Edinson Cavani transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking their club with Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani in the January transfer window.
It is no secret that Spurs are looking to bolster their forward department this month following the injury to Harry Kane. The England striker has undergone a hamstring surgery, and could miss the rest of the season.
As a result, Jose Mourinho is in the market to land a striker, and Spurs have been linked with a host of attackers in the past two weeks. The latest name that is doing the rounds is that of Cavani.
The Uruguayan striker does not need any introduction. He is a world-class player and even at 32, he hasn’t lost his goal-scoring instincts. He has scored 198 goals in 291 games in all competitions for PSG since joining the club, and has enjoyed a trophy-laden career with the French giants, winning five Ligue 1 titles.
He would be a superb short-term addition for the club, no doubt, but his wage package would be far too high. Here are some of the best reactions from the Spurs fans on social networking site Twitter:
THFC need to spice up this transfer window even more and hijack the Bruno move, and bring in Cavani. Oh and Max Aarons, why not.
— James Shoulder (@jamesshoulder52) January 13, 2020
If spurs really want to make a statement and want to buy a player that can fill in for kane and offer bags of goal then, they need to appoint Edison Cavani. He’s the perfect man for the job. Period! 👍@PasiVirtala #thfc #football
— Atouchofklarsesport (@Atouchofklarse1) January 13, 2020
If PSG are offering Cavani and he’s open to the move,surely a deal could be done to satisfy everyone.
— Brainspurs2019 (@brainspurs2019) January 13, 2020
Absolutely perfect signing if Levy doesn’t wanna spend. 6 months wages Daniel just 6 months wages!!
— DelBoyFromTheLane (@JdYido) January 14, 2020
Would be the absolute best replacement for Kane imo
— Ndombellend 🐉 (@Ndombellend) January 14, 2020
exciting. Bloke is a monstrosity
— ChrismanSpurs (@ChrismanSpurs) January 13, 2020
Please,yes. He’s a killer.
— Marc BB (@abom01) January 13, 2020