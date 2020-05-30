Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Victor Osimhen’s agent insists striker won’t join club unless Harry Kane leaves

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

Lille striker Victor Osimhen is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur as boss Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his attacking ranks ahead of next season.

The 21-year-old bagged 18 goals across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit before the French campaign ended abruptly, and he is also wanted by the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Cahiers du Football editor Abdellah Boulma claimed that Spurs have submitted a £75 million bid for Osimhenn, and it appears that there is some truth to his claims.

The agent of the Nigerian international Ariyo Igbayilola has revealed that he has spoken with Mourinho, but it doesn’t appear that a move is on the cards, though, as he reckons that the player’s chances of getting regular playing minutes at Spurs are slim due to Harry Kane.

“We told Mourinho that if he wants Victor, will Harry Kane be leaving? If Harry Kane is still playing for Tottenham will Victor play? Because he will always be benched for him,” Igbayilola told Nigerian news outlet The Cable.

“Kane is their number one striker and he is the captain of England, all these will always work for him in the club but at Victor’s detriment.

“He needs a club where he will always play full games week in, week out. Not to be kept on the bench.”

Kane won’t be leaving Spurs this summer despite recently hinting at an exit if the team don’t start winning silverware, and some of the fans have reacted to what Osimhen’s agent told the Portuguese tactician thus on Twitter:

Despite his huge potential, Spurs won’t be willing to spend that much on Osimhen just to put him on the bench given Kane’s status, and it’s safe to say chairman Daniel Levy will be looking at a much cheaper option for the role of backup striker.