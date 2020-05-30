Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Victor Osimhen’s agent insists striker won’t join club unless Harry Kane leaves

Lille striker Victor Osimhen is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur as boss Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his attacking ranks ahead of next season.

The 21-year-old bagged 18 goals across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit before the French campaign ended abruptly, and he is also wanted by the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Cahiers du Football editor Abdellah Boulma claimed that Spurs have submitted a £75 million bid for Osimhenn, and it appears that there is some truth to his claims.

The agent of the Nigerian international Ariyo Igbayilola has revealed that he has spoken with Mourinho, but it doesn’t appear that a move is on the cards, though, as he reckons that the player’s chances of getting regular playing minutes at Spurs are slim due to Harry Kane.

“We told Mourinho that if he wants Victor, will Harry Kane be leaving? If Harry Kane is still playing for Tottenham will Victor play? Because he will always be benched for him,” Igbayilola told Nigerian news outlet The Cable.

“Kane is their number one striker and he is the captain of England, all these will always work for him in the club but at Victor’s detriment.

“He needs a club where he will always play full games week in, week out. Not to be kept on the bench.”

Kane won’t be leaving Spurs this summer despite recently hinting at an exit if the team don’t start winning silverware, and some of the fans have reacted to what Osimhen’s agent told the Portuguese tactician thus on Twitter:

We were never paying 70m for him anyway. Possible Strikers to Target:

– Josh King

– Danny Ings

– Vedat Muriqi

– Ollie Watkins

– Artem Dzyuba

– Olivier Giroud — Aaron Pitters ✍️📖📽️📺 (@aaronpitters) May 29, 2020

So this guy doesn’t really have faith in his players ability. There are plenty of minutes to be had when Kane isn’t playing — JJ Brinkman (@JJBrinkman2) May 29, 2020

We are talking about top level strikers, we’ve had Vincent Janssen, Clinton N’Jie and Fernando Llorente recently, no doubt we get another in the summer but a player like Victor Oshimen with a €70m release clause and big aspirations in football? No chance — Hotspur Lane (@HotspurLane) May 29, 2020

Honestly, fair enough and he's not wrong. — Barrett Deitz (@BarrettDeitz) May 29, 2020

The arrogance of this. — Teacherandtraveller (@Teacherandtrav1) May 29, 2020

Bad representation. Should back his client to eventually displace Kane. — Matthew Egan (@eganmk) May 29, 2020

No ambition. Move on. Next! — Ralph Farrugia (@ralphfarrugia) May 30, 2020

Pretty bold of him to assume we’d sell Kane for him — Andres (@Radiqtion) May 29, 2020

Mad. The number of games in a season guarantees good time on the pitch. Then if Kane leaves summer 21 he’s in. If Kane doesn’t he’s another year older and needs more support and rest. Basically even with Kane there this guy would have plenty of minutes and opportunity — GazzaD (@gazzad1) May 29, 2020

Good one from the agent

Osimhen is a young player and needs to develop. So going to Tottenham is wrong for now — Pamela Ile (@PamelaIle) May 29, 2020

Fair enough, his development seems important to him and he probably would not get the minutes at Spurs that he is looking for. — Lado Dani (@Dani_Lado4) May 29, 2020

Once again "morata atitude". Is there no one dared to challenge Kane for his place? I mean, he is quite prone to injury nowadays. — adiprabowo wicaksono (@ini_bowo) May 29, 2020

That’s all hypothetical we are playing a one striker system, the mans agent has spoken with José and came to the conclusion that his client will be sat on the bench. — Hotspur Lane (@HotspurLane) May 29, 2020

Despite his huge potential, Spurs won’t be willing to spend that much on Osimhen just to put him on the bench given Kane’s status, and it’s safe to say chairman Daniel Levy will be looking at a much cheaper option for the role of backup striker.