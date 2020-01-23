Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Real Sociedad leave Willian Jose out of Copa del Rey squad at the last minute

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose is a wanted man at Tottenham Hotspur according to various reports.
The Brazilian is expected to replace the injured Harry Kane this month, and the La Liga club have confirmed that he could leave following last night’s official statement.
ℹ️ Cambio de última hora en la convocatoria: Lobete (dorsal 35) entra en la lista en lugar de Willian José. El delantero ha pedido al Club quedarse al margen hasta que se aclare su situación #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/aVYulGVRqY
— Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) January 22, 2020
“Last minute change in the call: Lobete (number 35) enters the list instead of Willian José. The forward has asked the Club to stay out until his situation is clarified.”
Willian Jose was left out of the squad that faced Espanyol in last night’s Copa del Rey clash, and some Tottenham fans think that means a move to North London is very close.
Here is how some of them reacted to Sociedad’s announcement on Twitter:
AS claims that the 28-year-old striker is expected to travel to London this morning in order to seal the Spurs deal, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming hours and days.
Willian Jose has a £60 million release clause, but Tottenham are negotiating for a lower fee, and a move looks to be on the cards with the player clearly keen following his refusal to play last night.
Tottenham and Real Sociedad are in advanced talks for Willian José. Spure are NOT going to pay the release clause (€70M) and are now negotiating with Real about the fee to reach an agreement. ⚪️ #THFC #Tottenham #WillianJosé #transfers
