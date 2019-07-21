Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Mauricio Pochettino refuses to rule out a summer move for Gareth Bale

Could Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale be on his way back to Tottenham Hotspur this summer?
Manager Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t rule it out, and neither does he confirm it.
The Welsh forward has been told to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer as manager Zinedine Zidane doesn’t have him in his plans going forward.
Bale has since been linked with Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and an interest from a Chinese Super League side, while a return to North London to link up Spurs is said to be on the cards.
A lot of Tottenham fans are optimistic that the Wales international could be donning their colours once again after Pochettino stayed coy when questioned about the links.
Here is how some of them on Twitter reacted to the Argentine’s comments which appeared to drop an exciting transfer hint:
He didn't rule it out! 😉😉😉
— Mark Futter (@TheBigMan_N17) July 21, 2019
Mateeeeeeee this is gooood
— MINIESTA (@tobybenton18) July 21, 2019
🙏🏾
— Nick Gayle (@NickGayle2) July 21, 2019
You put bale in this team.. with some good quality full backs and we will be right up there come the end of the season.. dangerous.. #Inpochwetrust #levy #coys
— Graeme (@graeme_milner) July 21, 2019
Yeah But HE's GarETh BALe
— Huey 🤙🤙 (@AtegHy) July 21, 2019
— Paul (@poorlyg) July 21, 2019
Would love this to happen, Bale and Kane would rip up the Premier League. Just can't allow myself to think it might. The salary alone would be way over our limit.
— Mark Hurst (@Retro80sHusty) July 21, 2019
You can have provided Eriksen is included in the deal 🤣
— Opeyemi.py🖱📡 (@optemmah) July 21, 2019
For him to say that and not shut down the rumours they must be considering it
— Punjabi Spurs (@tajbains) July 21, 2019
Please come home @GarethBale11 🙏 would complete our attacking options imagine a fit bale with Kane dele/son 🔥 🔥 🔥
— Dean Remblance (@deanremblance) July 21, 2019
Bale remains a fans favourite at Tottenham after scoring 55 goals in 203 appearances over the course of six seasons.
The 30-year-old left for Madrid in the summer of 2013 for a then world-record fee, but has struggled with fitness for the majority of his stay.
Nevertheless, the former Southampton left-back has managed to score 102 goals in 231 games for Los Blancos, winning four Champions League titles and a La Liga title along the way.
Given his abilities in the final third, a fit Bale will make Tottenham better and can help them strongly challenge for silverware.
However, his wages and potential transfer fee could be a stumbling block for a side like Spurs.
Nevertheless, a move can’t be ruled out with Pochettino seemingly keen on one.