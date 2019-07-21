Blog Teams Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Mauricio Pochettino refuses to rule out a summer move for Gareth Bale

21 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Could Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale be on his way back to Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

Manager Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t rule it out, and neither does he confirm it.

The Welsh forward has been told to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer as manager Zinedine Zidane doesn’t have him in his plans going forward.

Bale has since been linked with Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and an interest from a Chinese Super League side, while a return to North London to link up Spurs is said to be on the cards.

A lot of Tottenham fans are optimistic that the Wales international could be donning their colours once again after Pochettino stayed coy when questioned about the links.

Here is how some of them on Twitter reacted to the Argentine’s comments which appeared to drop an exciting transfer hint:

Bale remains a fans favourite at Tottenham after scoring 55 goals in 203 appearances over the course of six seasons.

The 30-year-old left for Madrid in the summer of 2013 for a then world-record fee, but has struggled with fitness for the majority of his stay.

Nevertheless, the former Southampton left-back has managed to score 102 goals in 231 games for Los Blancos, winning four Champions League titles and a La Liga title along the way.

Given his abilities in the final third, a fit Bale will make Tottenham better and can help them strongly challenge for silverware.

However, his wages and potential transfer fee could be a stumbling block for a side like Spurs.

Nevertheless, a move can’t be ruled out with Pochettino seemingly keen on one.

