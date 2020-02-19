Blog Teams Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur fans react as journalist asks Jose Mourinho if he has anything to prove against RB Leipzig

19 February, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, RB Leipzig, Site News, Tottenham, UEFA Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino last November following a poor run, and he was immediately replaced with Jose Mourinho.

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann was one of the managers chairman Daniel Levy wanted as Pochettino’s replacement, but any concrete move for the German would have come a year late as he was only open to a move abroad during his final season at Hoffenheim.

The 32-year-old has since led his side to second place in the Bundesliga table, and tonight’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 in North London is one a lot of people are anticipating.

Given that Nagelsmann was once linked with Mourinho’s present Spurs’ job, the Portuguese was asked during yesterday’s press conference if he has anything to prove against the young manager’s side.

A lot of Tottenham fans believe the journalist disrespected Jose by asking him such a question, and here is how some of them have reacted to its clip on Twitter:

Nagelsmann was once called “baby Mourinho” when he started coaching due to his style, but he has claimed tonight’s clash isn’t about both “Mourinhos”.

Nevertheless, both managers have a lot to prove tonight despite their ages and experiences, and the clash will definitely be a feisty one.

