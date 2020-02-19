Tottenham Hotspur fans react as journalist asks Jose Mourinho if he has anything to prove against RB Leipzig

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Tottenham Hotspur parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino last November following a poor run, and he was immediately replaced with Jose Mourinho.
RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann was one of the managers chairman Daniel Levy wanted as Pochettino’s replacement, but any concrete move for the German would have come a year late as he was only open to a move abroad during his final season at Hoffenheim.
The 32-year-old has since led his side to second place in the Bundesliga table, and tonight’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 in North London is one a lot of people are anticipating.
Given that Nagelsmann was once linked with Mourinho’s present Spurs’ job, the Portuguese was asked during yesterday’s press conference if he has anything to prove against the young manager’s side.
A lot of Tottenham fans believe the journalist disrespected Jose by asking him such a question, and here is how some of them have reacted to its clip on Twitter:
The disrespect is embarrassing
— Paul 🇮🇪 (@itstartedin1882) February 18, 2020
Who was the journo that asked that question?
— Dicky Pork (@DickyPork) February 18, 2020
I do believe Jose is rather pissed off with them 😂🤣 Hopefully he will come up with something on Wednesday and shut all of them up.
— YidForever (@YidForever) February 18, 2020
Then it’ll be all about grumpy Jose not happy at Spurs. Can’t win. He is great at his pressers.
— Dele Albertz (@DeleAlbertz) February 18, 2020
The sad thing is that too many people forget about how mourinho changed the English game, he literally forced Fergie to start using 433 after his last Chelsea side destroyed the league, 15 goals conceded and record points
Who's that journalist? ??
— The Duke of Ekpoma (@dayvid_d_taylor) February 18, 2020
They ask some absolutely ridiculous questions sometimes.
— Ryan Michael Saffery (@RSaffery) February 18, 2020
And presently he has not done badly with spurs so that entirely makes this question a very annoying and silly one
— Star (@solja_street) February 18, 2020
Ridiculous question
— Stuart Longley (@stuartmlongley) February 18, 2020
The english media is absolutely amateur at times. Its like they have zero ability to ask an original question.
— Leon (@LeonRousseau10) February 18, 2020
The press want him to nibble so bad!
— zac grima (@ZacGrima) February 18, 2020
Nagelsmann was once called “baby Mourinho” when he started coaching due to his style, but he has claimed tonight’s clash isn’t about both “Mourinhos”.
Dank Tim #Wiese wurde aus Julian #Nagelsmann der Baby-Mourinho. 😂#TOTRBL #RBLeipzig #COYS #Mourinho pic.twitter.com/p2Its0guWL
— OmnisportDE (@OmnisportDE) February 18, 2020
Nevertheless, both managers have a lot to prove tonight despite their ages and experiences, and the clash will definitely be a feisty one.